FARMINGTON — Mt. Blue Regional School District will move to a full remote learning model from Jan. 19 to 22 after a person associated with the district tested positive for COVID-19.

According to RSU 9’s administration and nursing staff, 34 staff members and 11 students were identified as close contacts of the person who tested positive.

“All close contacts have been contacted by our nursing staff,” the district wrote in a letter to students and parents Saturday.

All in-person co-curricular and extracurricular activities will also be canceled.

RSU 9 will return to a normal on-site schedule on Monday, Jan. 25.

“We will be sending additional information to staff and students over the long weekend regarding remote learning and all the implications, including access to meals,” the RSU 9 administration wrote. “We understand that a pivot to full remote learning will certainly have its challenges, and we appreciate your understanding of our circumstances and our need to move to this model for four school days.”

