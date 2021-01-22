• Ralph G. Buck, 42, of 137 Knox St., Rumford, on charges of violation of condition of release and refusing to submit to arrest or detention, 6:54 a.m. Wednesday in Mexico by Mexico Police Department.

• Eva J. Quinn, 34, of 14 Hathaway Lane, Dixfield on a charge of failure to appear after bailed, 4:39 p.m. Tuesday at 26 Western Ave. by Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.

