LEWISTON – Kelley R. MacWhinnie, 56, of Litchfield, died Wednesday Jan. 20, 2021 following a massive stroke on Monday afternoon. He was born in Gardiner May 18, 1964. He was the son of Roger and Betty (Jones) MacWhinnie.

Kelley was educated in the Litchfield schools and attended Oak Hill High School. Kelley was a talented person who had worked in many capacities throughout his life. He shared his talents and sense of humor with whom he worked. To many he was their hero and in his passing he has given families and an incredible gift of time and hope through his many organ donations.

Kelley had a great love for the outdoors. He will be mostly remembered for the love of his Harley.

He is survived by his parents; his wife, Stephanie; his children, Michael King, Dillon Pesce, Shantal MacWhinnie, and Shayla Pesce; grandchildren, Axle and Aylinn Thibeault; his sister, Elley and Mark Merrifield and a niece Ariana.

A drive-by, Kelley-style tribute will be Saturday Jan. 30 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at 284 Upper Pond Rd., Litchfield (Please use the Route 197 entrance to Upper Pond Road)

In memory of Kelley we will be accepting toys to stuff in his motorcycle trailer to donate to Toys for Tots. In the coming days please feel free to stop by and visit Roger and Betty at the MacWhinnie Farm.

Those wishing to pay tribute to Kelley’s life can visit his guest book at http://www.crosmanfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Crosman Funeral Home Cremation and Monument Services, 40 Main St., Lisbon Falls 353-4951.

