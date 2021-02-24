ORONO — University of Maine Cooperative Extension and University of New Hampshire Cooperative Extension will offer a webinar about ornamental garden design for home gardeners from 6–7 p.m. March 10.

Webinar topics include sustainable approaches to garden design, ideas and tips for siting an ornamental garden, plant selection and arrangement, and sourcing materials. Charlene Spindler Gray, a University of Maine lecturer in landscape design and program coordinator for environmental horticulture and sustainable agriculture, leads the discussion.

Registration is required; a $5 donation is optional. Register on the event webpage at https://extension.umaine.edu/register/product/winter-gardening-series-ornamental-garden-design/ to attend live or receive a link to the recording. This is the fifth in a six-part winter gardening webinar series offered every other Wednesday through March for Maine and New Hampshire gardeners. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Pamela Hargest, 207.781.6099; [email protected]

