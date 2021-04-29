FARMINGTON — A Massachusetts man accused of shooting a man during an argument Dec. 30 in Dallas Plantation was officially charged Thursday.

Jesse W. Duval, 46, of Westminster, Massachusetts, was indicted by a Franklin County grand jury on charges of elevated aggravated assault and reckless conduct with a firearm. A conviction for the assault charge is punishable by up to 30 years in prison; for the reckless conduct charge, up to five years.

An indictment indicates there is enough evidence for a case to proceed to trial.

Duval and another man were arguing inside a home on Lynn Way. The men, who were related by marriage, went outside, and the victim was shot, according to Franklin County Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr., who issued a news release at the time.

A Rangeley police officer and two U.S. Border Patrol agents responded to the 6:19 p.m. call for medical help and Duval was arrested. The Rangeley police officer administered first aid until NorthStar EMS ambulance personnel arrived. Firefighters from Rangeley Fire Rescue also assisted at the scene.

The victim, who has not been identified, was taken to Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington to be treated for wounds not considered life threatening.

Police recovered shell casings and a gun from the scene.

