ANDOVER — The annual Town Meeting on June 26 will present voters with decisions on whether to build an addition to the Town Office, renovate the Town Hall, purchase a firetruck and update the fire station bathroom.

The meeting will open at 8 a.m. at the Town Hall. Election of officers will be held June 29 from 1 to 7 p.m., also at the Town Hall.

Among the 65 articles on the warrant are seven that impact the 2021-22 budget:

• Spending $155,000 for a 27- by 30-foot addition for Town Office and for Town Hall renovations.

• Raising or appropriating $30,000 for the designated Town Office and Town Hall renovation account.

• Authorizing and accepting $27,007 from the sale of the tax-acquired Hook and Ladder property at 39 Elm St.

• Accepting the $1 million Northern Border Regional Commission grant for repair to South Arm, East B Hill, Upton, Wyman Hill and East Andover roads.

• Using up to $200,000 from COMSAT funds as the match for the commission grant.

• Approving a capital improvement project that includes $368,533 in bonds to buy a firetruck.

• Spending $11,400 to update the Fire Department bathroom for public access.

Seeking reelection to three-year terms are Selectman Brian Mills, school board Director Pete Coolidge, Fire Chief Jim Adler, Town Clerk and Tax Collector Melinda Averill, and Road Commissioner Mark Farrington.

