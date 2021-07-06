• Keith D. Tripp II, 39, Madrid Township, domestic violence assault, assault, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, Friday, July 2, in Madrid Township, $250 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
• Kirk M. Smith, 45, Jay, warrant, Friday, July 2, in Farmington, $250 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
• Alannah A. White, 28, Jay, operating under the influence, Sunday, July 4, in Jay, personal recognizance bail, Jay Police Department.
• Sandra J. Chambers, 66, Jay, warrant failure to appear, Sunday, July 4, in Jay, personal recognizance bail, Jay Police Department.
• Andrew B. Goding, 27, Jay, violation condition of release, Monday, July 5, in Jay, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
• Chad J. Oliver, 36, Farmington, violation of protective order, Monday, July 5, in Farmington, Wilton Police Department.
These entries reflect charges filed against individuals. Entries are not criminal convictions.
