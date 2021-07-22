LIVERMORE FALLS — Now that the Town Office is operating with a full staff, it will no longer be closed Wednesday mornings beginning Aug. 2.

Town Manager Amanda Allen made the announcement Tuesday night.

The office will be open five days a week, she said, instead of 4 1/2.

The office hours were reduced to the public this past fall so two staff members, including Allen who held several positions, could get caught up on work.

A new treasurer, Rebecca Harmatys of Livermore, was hired earlier this month. A new sewer clerk, Doris Austin of Turner, was appointed in June. Selectmen appointed Amy Byron of Livermore as town clerk in May. Allen had held all of the positions at once. She was hired as town manager in May after serving as interim town manager since July 2020.

filed under: