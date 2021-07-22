LIVERMORE FALLS — Now that the Town Office is operating with a full staff, it will no longer be closed Wednesday mornings beginning Aug. 2.
Town Manager Amanda Allen made the announcement Tuesday night.
The office will be open five days a week, she said, instead of 4 1/2.
The office hours were reduced to the public this past fall so two staff members, including Allen who held several positions, could get caught up on work.
A new treasurer, Rebecca Harmatys of Livermore, was hired earlier this month. A new sewer clerk, Doris Austin of Turner, was appointed in June. Selectmen appointed Amy Byron of Livermore as town clerk in May. Allen had held all of the positions at once. She was hired as town manager in May after serving as interim town manager since July 2020.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Nation / World
Technology plays growing role in predicting, corralling western wildfires
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Photo: Lewiston firefighters put out Brulee Street fire
-
Business
Fight between rival energy companies threatens to delay CMP’s $1 billion energy corridor
-
River Valley
Jay man dies in early-morning ATV crash in Canton
-
Health care
Should vaccinated people mask up with COVID-19 cases rising?