PHILLIPS – Students and family members, faculty and staff at the Phillips Elementary School gathered for a special flag-raising ceremony last Friday in commemoration of the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks.
The solemn occasion was led by middle level social studies teacher and Student Council advisor, Lance Harvell. After speaking briefly of the events of that day twenty years ago, he called for the Student Color Guard to raise the flag. Those assembled joined in saying the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag of the United States of America and observed a moment of silence for the nearly 3,000 lives that were lost that day.
