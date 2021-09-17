At the Franklin County Animal Shelter, their lobby, kitten, and available adult cat rooms are open to the public Monday to Saturday, Noon to 4 pm. Dog adoptions are being performed by appointment only. Please call FCAS at 207-778-2638 during our office hours to schedule an appointment if you are interested in adopting a new canine family member.”

This week, the Pets of the Week are:

Canvas, Pitbull Terrier Mix, Female, two years: Meet Canvas! This sweet and outgoing girl recently arrived in Maine from Alabama. Canvas is a sweetheart, and absolutely loves people. She loves giving hugs and kisses. She is energetic, playful, and enjoys going for walks. Canvas is selective about her canine friends and she’d like to meet your current canine companion to see if they can be friends. Canvas would do best in a home without cats as she really loves to chase them.

Meet Pepper! Pepper is a laid back and sweet four year old female bunny.

