COPLIN PLANTATION — A driver and her mother were injured Wednesday morning after their car went off Route 16 and struck a tree near Nash Stream Road, Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr. said.

According to the investigation, Julie Hunt, 59, of New Portland was driving a 2010 Subaru eastbound with her mother Emilyn Warming, 83, of Litchfield as a passenger.

“It is believed that the driver suffered some sort of medical event where she drove straight into the woods while negotiating a corner, striking a tree entrapping both occupants,” Nichols said.

Hunt was taken by LifeFlight medical helicopter to a hospital. Her mother was taken by a NorthStar EMS ambulance to Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington where she was treated and transferred to Maine Medical Center in Portland, according to an FMH spokeswoman.

It was unclear Wednesday where Hunt was hospitalized.

Franklin County Sgt. Jacob Richards responded to the report of the accident at 9:01 a.m. He was assisted at the scene by the Eustis Fire Rescue Department and and Koob’s Garage of Oquossoc Village in Rangeley.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: