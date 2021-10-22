This week, the Franklin County Animal Shelter, 550 Industry Road, Farmington. 207-778-2638, pets of the week are Dixie, 3 Years, Female, Pitbull Terrier Mix: Meet Dixie! This sweet girl loves people and has a very laid back and gentle personality. She loves being outside, playing in the dog park here at the shelter and going for walks! Dixie would love to find a home where she can be your only dog. She has done okay in the past with cats according to her past home and has lived in a home with children. Dixie is positive for Lyme disease and will be going home on medication for it.

Alyssa, Female, 4 to 6 Years: Hi there, my name is Alyssa! I am a sweet and outgoing girl who enjoys cat naps and hanging out on the cat trees here at the shelter. I don’t really mind the other cat social cats here but am generally hanging out by myself.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: