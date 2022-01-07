Franklin County Animal Shelter, located at 550 Industry Road in Farmington has selected the Pets of the Week. Call for more information 207-778-2638.

Rex is a male Great Dane, four to six years old: Meet Rex! Rex is a loving and outgoing guy with a personality to match his stature. He loves to play tug of war and chase after sticks (or small trees) and going for walks in the woods. Rex has decent leash manners and a willing personality! Due to his size and exuberance, we think he would be best suited to a home with Dane experience and without small children. Rex is also good with cats! Rex can be dog selective and isn’t good with other male dogs.

Maxine, Female, one to three years old: Hi there, my name is Maxine. I am a shy but sweet girl who likes to hang out in high places and can often be found snuggling under blankets.

