JAY — A Sunday morning fire heavily damaged a single-family house at 7 Jewell St.

Logan Pollis and her boyfriend, Wade Hubbard, and an 8-year-old boy and a 6-month-old girl escaped the house unharmed, Fire Rescue Chief Mike Booker said. An 11-year-old girl was not home, he said. A dog and two cats escaped; a third cat perished in the blaze.

A neighbor tried to put the flames out with a garden hose before firefighters arrived.

About 40 firefighters from Jay, Livermore, Livermore Falls, Wilton and Farmington Fire Rescue’s Rapid Intervention Team responded. Two NorthStar EMS ambulances responded along with Jay police officer David Morin. The fire was reported just after 10:30 a.m.

The single-story house with a day-light basement, which is owned by Donna Jewell, was insured. As far as Booker knew, the couple who were in the process of buying the house did not have rental insurance, he said.

Advertisement

State fire investigator Chris Stanford of the Office of the State Fire Marshal was on the scene Monday to try and determine origin and cause of the fire.

There were no injuries.

The family stayed at a neighbor’s home Sunday. The American Red Cross was contacted and was going to try and help the family.

Firefighters cleared the scene at about 12:30 p.m.

« Previous

filed under: