LIVERMORE FALLS — Residents voted Tuesday to approve a $2.9 million municipal budget for 2022-23.

The proposal is an increase of $189,010.45 over the current year budget. It does not include assessments for Regional School Unit 73 and Androscoggin County.

Residents elected three selectmen. Selectman Ernest Souther received 202 votes to serve a one-year term, former Selectman Nixon Ortiz received 177 votes for a two-year term on the board, and newcomer Bruce Peary garnered 208 votes for a three-year seat on the Select Board.

Lenia Coates was reelected to another three-year term on the Regional School Unit 73 Board of Directors with 198 votes.

The closest margin related to budget questions pertained to whether to increase the tax levy limit, which narrowly passed by a 122-118 vote, interim Town Clerk Doris Austin said.

The second closest was a vote of 134-105 vote to approve $80,979 for professional services.

The spending package included partial payments of $55,000 for an F-600 dump/plow truck for the Public Works Department and $28,000 to put in a reserve for a new police cruiser when needed. Selectmen voted in May to use $83,000 from the American Rescue Plan Act to pay the remaining balance of the truck up to $55,000. The board also approved $28,000 for a cruiser, which has been purchased using the $14,000 saved in the current budget.

The plan for 2022-23 also sets aside $15,000 for a reserve account for the Fire Rescue Department and $12,000 for a capital improvement reserve account.

There is also $15,000 in the plan to start a reserve account for a property revaluation, which is included in the professional services budget.

