RUMFORD — Fireworks and other events will return on July 4th in the Hosmer Field Complex.

The Fourth of July Committee and the Rumford Parks Commission is bringing back the popular event, which includes lots of food, music, kids games and more.

While they have not yet posted an official schedule for the music performers, member Dan Richard said, “People who were a part of this event last year have reached out to me and want to come back.”

The event will open to the public at 4 p.m., and about an hour later, the popular bicycle parade and the decorated wagon/carriage parade will take place.

There will be a dunk tank and lots of vendors. Dorie Oakes of the Eagles Auxiliary will be providing the children’s games.

Interested vendors, particularly food vendors, can contact Richard at 357-9444.

The expense for the fireworks display has gone up $2,000 to around $15,500.

Central Maine Pyrotechnics of Farmingdale will again provide the show, which runs anywhere from 18 to 22 minutes.

The small committee is again looking for anyone who would like the volunteer, even for a couple of hours. Examples include helping with games or cooking.

Donation buckets will be available at the event to help ensure there is an event next year.

“All of us here have fulltime jobs. We don’t have time to go out and fundraise,” noted Richard.

