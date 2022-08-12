Meals

EAST WILTON — On Saturday, August 20, there will be a Public Pickup /Takeout Supper at the Harland M. Harnden Masonic Building, 70 Bryant Road, East Wilton, from 5 to 6 p.m. The menu will be home cooked pulled pork, with burger bun, cole slaw, individual bag of potato chips, and homemade brownie for dessert. The price will be $9 for adults and $5 for those under 12. Home deliveries are available in the Wilton and Farmington area for $10 per meal. Reservations by Thursday, August 14 by 5 p.m., would be most appreciated. Reservations may be made by calling Clint Coolidge – 207-645-4053; Robert Lawrence -207-778-2354 or Alvin McDonald – 207-645-2190. To place an order or for more information please call one of the above numbers.

JAY — Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post 3335 For the Friday night take-out supper on August 12 the supper will feature chicken salad sandwich on a bulkie roll, potato salad, mandarin orange cake for dessert. $11. August 19 Sloppy Joes, cole slaw, peach cobbler for dessert. $12 and on August 26 it will be chef salad with creamy pineapple pie for dessert. $12 Call Janice early at 897-2122 to reserve your meal. Thank you for your continued support!

INDUSTRY — The Industry Community Kitchen is once again hosting monthly luncheons/socials at the Industry Town Hall. Socialize with friends from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. with FREE lunch at noon. Luncheons are usually held the first Thursday of each month, future dates for the first Thursdays of the month are September 1, October 6, November 3 and December 1. All are welcome so hope to see you there. For more info contact Vicci @ 778-6722 or Amy @ 778-4158.

Sales

INDUSTRY — Yard Sale/Craft Fair/Bake Sale on Saturday, August 13 at the Industry Town Hall from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. It is sponsored by the Industry Community Kitchen to benefit ECU Heat Program. Space rental is $10 with an inside table provided by us or weather permitting you can rent space outside and bring your own table and canopy. Call Vicci @ 778-6722 for more info and space rental reservations.

NORTH JAY — North Jay Grange #10 is having an Indoor/Outdoor Sale on Saturday August 20 including a Food Sale from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. We have more clean clothing for the family, footwear, some fall and winter clothes, infants and girls, furniture and household items. New and gently used items, small furniture. FMI -207-208-9225.

FAYETTE — The Underwood Memorial Library is having their Open House and Book Sale on Saturday, August 20th, from 10:00 am until 2:00 pm. There will also be Library t-shirts for sale by the Board of Trustees. You should come in to check out the beautiful little library that we are all so very proud of! We truly hope to see you there!

NEW SHARON — Library book sale on Saturday August 20 from 10 a.m. ~ 2 p.m. Lots of new items are available. The sale is by donation. It is being held at Jim Ditzler Memorial Library in New Sharon. If anyone has questions please call the library at 779-1128. Proceeds will be used to support library programs.

Cars

AUBURN — Summer Car Show Series, August 13 and September 17 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Cure Cannabis Co., 32 Riverside Drive, Auburn. Food trucks will be on site.

Faerie Houses

PHILLIPS — Announcement! Wonderland Children’s Festival, a part of Phillips’ Old Home Days, is presenting its first “Found Objects Faerie House Contest at 43 Main street in Phillips.” Starting Friday, August 19, at 1 p.m., bring your unusual found objects to the designated faerie house tent and create your winning entry. Entries from people of all ages will be accepted until 1 p.m., Saturday, August 20, with judging at 2 p.m. Three winners receive a gift certificate and will have their houses featured permanently at Wonderland. For more information, email: [email protected]

Music

FARMINGTON — The University of Maine at Farmington outdoor Summer Concert Series that will feature free, live music on the lawn of the Emery Community Arts Center in August. All concerts begin at 7 p.m. and are open to the public. Audience members are welcome to bring lawn chairs or a picnic blanket. In case of rain, the concert will be moved indoors to Emery’s performance space. Saturday, August 27, Louisa Stancioff and Dead Gowns.

FARMINGTON — Whistlestop Concert Series Farmington is in full swing with concerts at the Amphitheater Stage, which is located behind the Narrow Gauge Cinema. Gates open at 5 p.m., with the show beginning at 6 p.m. Ward Hayden and the Outliers August 20 and Brett Dennen Friday, Sept. 16. Concertgoers should bring a lawn chair or blanket. Food and beverage vendors will be available on site. Tickets are $25 and available at www.WhistlestopConcertSeries.com/shows-tickets.

CHESTERVILLE — Chesterville Family Fun Day, a free event, will be held on Saturday August 20 with a parade starting at 9 a.m. (setup at 8:30) on the Valley Rd (setup on the Zions Hill side) in Chesterville and ending at the Town Office. Event will be held Sunday, August 21 in the event of rain. Autumn Addicts will be performing LIVE MUSIC! There will be burgers, hotdogs, and chicken for sale. Snow cones and Popcorn will be by donation. There will be a bounce house for kids, face painting, tug of war, a skillet and hammer toss followed by a horseshoe tournament. Fire truck tours and small prizes for the kiddos. There will be vendors setup and space is still available for any vendors wanting a table. It is $25 unless you bring your own table, then the cost is $15. We look forward to seeing you all there and hope for a great turnout for our little town. There is an event on Facebook for this or you can contact Erin Dyar at 207-778-0930 or [email protected]

