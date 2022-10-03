JAY — Decorations on gravesites, including flowers, plants and solar lights, must be removed by Oct. 15, with two exceptions.

Concrete urns can be left if they are empty and turned upside down to help prevent breakage, Town Manager Shiloh LaFreniere said. American and military flags can be left on the graves until one week after Veterans Day, she said.

After Oct. 15, the town will remove and dispose of remaining items so the town can do a complete fall cleanup without damaging or going around personal items, she said.

A review of the town Cemetery Policy showed there was not clear language requiring that all flowers, decorations and other items be removed from lots each fall, LaFreniere said.

Prior to making changes to the policy, Selectpersons Lee Ann Dalessandro and Tom Goding, who are the board members assigned to cemetery issues, met with staff to review the current policy, possible language and any other concerns.

Language was also added related to planting trees and shrubs and requiring that each grave be marked. The requirement that the town be notified of any burials was bolded and underlined for emphasis.

