BUCKFIELD — Regional School Unit 10 directors voted Monday to pursue taking over the adult education program at the Region 9 School of Applied Technology in Mexico after its director resigns in June.

Superintendent Deb Alden told the board that Region 9 school Director Brenda Gammon recently asked if RSU 10 in Rumford or RSU 56 in Dixfield was interested in taking over the program when adult education Director Sue Brennan resigns in June.

The program is open to residents of 14 towns.

Brennan said in November 2022 that total enrollment was 39 students.

Alden said RSU 56 was not interested because it lacks staff, but it would participate in the program “and pay their reasonable share as they do now.” The district includes Canton, Carthage, Dixfield and Peru.

Following discussions earlier this month among Alden, RSU 10 Business Manager Leah Kaulback, board Chairman Greg Buccina and Director Jerry Wiley of Buckfield, it was agreed that RSU 10 could run the program for as much or less than Region 9 with a full-time or part-time director, Alden said at Monday’s meeting at Buckfield Junior-Senior High School.

Alden said if RSU 10 takes over the program, residents of Byron, Andover and Gilead who be included.

The Mexico school serves RSU 10 residents from Rumford, Mexico, Roxbury and Hanover. Oxford Hills Nezinscot Adult Education at Oxford Hills Comprehensive High School in Paris serves RSU 10 residents from Buckfield, Hartford and Sumner. The change would not include the latter program, Alden said.

“The biggest short-term issue I see is office and classroom space,” Alden said.

Chairman Greg Buccina of Rumford said he thinks the program is worth pursuing and a director should be hired soon.

