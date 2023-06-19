LIVERMORE FALLS — Selectmen voted Friday afternoon to appoint retired Wilton Town Manager Rhonda Irish to become the interim town manager of Livermore Falls.
Rhonda Irish of Jay retired from the Wilton position in August 2022 after 13 years.
The Livermore Falls board accepted former Town Manager Amanda Allen’s resignation June 6. A search committee for a full-time town manager is being led by Vice Chairman Ernie Souther and Selectman Bruce Peary. Besides them, three others are to be on the committee.
Chairman Jim Long and Selectman Jim Cyr were responsible for developing a nomination for the interim position.
In 2022, Wilton dedicated its town report to Irish.
The dedication summarized Irish’s history, from growing up on a dairy farm in Lisbon, to working for over a decade as the recycling and solid waste coordinator for the town of Jay and then working as administrative assistant for the town of Minot. She left Minot on a Friday and became town manager on a Monday in 2009.
Some of her accomplishments in Wilton include cleanup and redevelopment of the former Wilton Tannery site, a downtown revitalization project and demolition of Wilton’s Forster Mill. She sought grants to help pay for the initiatives.
