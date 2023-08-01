LIVERMORE — Beginning with the November elections, voting going forward will take place at the Livermore Community Center on Church Street.

For several years voting has been held at Spruce Mountain Primary School on Gibbs Mill Road.

Administrative Assistant Carrie Judd shared the change at the July 18 Select Board meeting.

Selectperson Joshua Perkins asked why the change was being made.

“We were talking about it over at the school,” Judd said. Some voting takes place during the day, she noted. “You have got kids coming in and out, it is always packed, it’s hard to find a place to park.”

In November at the community center there’s tons of parking, Judd said.

Years ago voting was held at the community center, Judd added, stating she wasn’t sure how long ago that was.

Town meetings were once held there too, Chair Mark Chretien said.

“It is a great place but for town meeting the acoustics are terrible,” Selectperson Scott Richmond noted. “You can’t hear anything. It echoes. We did hold one town meeting there after [the Livermore Community Center Association] fixed it up.”

Under old business Perkins noted six people had attended the new beach committee meeting that is being formed after voters passed a beach ordinance in April. He said the meeting went really well, people were asked to brainstorm.

The beach committee will need to comply with the beach ordinance, Selectperson Mark Chretien stated.

The selectpersons need to appoint the committee, Selectperson Brett Deyling said. The committee can’t do any business until members are appointed, he added.

Perkins was to provide Judd with names of those interested in serving on the committee.

The weather hasn’t been great this year, the trash issue hasn’t been as bad as last year, Richmond noted.

In talking to people at the beach, Perkins has found many of those using the beach are not actually from Livermore. He said he was trying to stay light hearted about it, didn’t mention the beach is for residents and taxpayers only. He added he has spoken to those with dogs that aren’t on leashes, did have one person get upset.

“People don’t like change,” Deyling said. “If they had taken care of it, there wouldn’t have been the need for changes.”

Judd shared a template for the beach pass and several suggested improvements were given. The pass will be shared with the beach committee to make recommendations before the Select Board approves the pass.

Regarding Ben Thone’s application for a medical marijuana cultivation facility across from Church Street, Deyling said the town’s attorney provided answers relating to the facility’s distance from the Community Center and the library.

The distance for all abutters is 1,000 feet and 500 feet for safe zones, Judd noted.

The center and library are each more than 700 feet away, neither counts as a restricted facility, she added.

Under new business, it was announced Pollard Scholarship applications are due by the close of business Aug. 31.

Livermore residents pursuing a higher education are eligible for the $1,000 annual scholarship.

Applicants must provide a statement explaining why he or she wants the scholarship, demonstrate residency in Livermore for at least five years and provide proof, usually a transcript, showing successful completion of at least one grade level or unit at a post-secondary school, college or university.

A random drawing from the pool of qualified applicants will be held.

To be fair to all applicants, the winning scholarship recipient must wait a full year before applying again.

The Pollard Scholarship has been awarded annually since 1980 when a half-century-old box was opened and papers outlining Augustus Pollard’s wishes were found. He had set aside funds and left instructions for the interest to be used each year to help a Livermore student with his or her higher education.

