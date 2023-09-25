TOWNSHIP 6 NORTH OF WELD — The Maine Warden Service rescued a 15-year-old Dixfield boy Sunday afternoon after he broke his leg in a 60-foot fall on Tumbeldown Mountain in rural Franklin County, according to a news release.

Kyle Lund was hiking an off-trail steep section near the Loop Trail around 1:50 p.m. Sunday when he slipped and fell 60 feet. He suffered a compound fracture to his left leg, according to Mark Latti, spokesman for the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

Rescuers hiked about a mile to reach him. He was stabilized, placed on a backboard and carried to a staging area where a Maine Forest Service helicopter lifted him from the ground about 5 p.m. and flew him about two miles to a NorthStar EMS ambulance.

He was transported to Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington and later was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland.

Wardens were assisted by Franklin Search and Rescue, Mahoosuc Mountain Rescue and Weld, Wilton, Phillips and Carthage fire departments.

Tumbledown Mountain is a popular hiking destination in western Maine. It is located near the town of Byron in Franklin County. The mountain is 3,012 feet high and most of the summit trails are steep and challenging.

