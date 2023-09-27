FARMINGTON — Selectmen on Tuesday signed the contract for new Town Manager Erica LaCroix of Mount Vernon.

The proposed hiring was announced Sept. 19.

LaCroix is leaving her position as town manager of Winslow and expects to begin in Farmington on Dec. 13, or possibly sooner.

She succeeds interim Town Manager Cornell Knight, who took over after Christian Waller stepped down unexpectedly on Feb. 6. He succeeded Richard Davis who retired in 2021 after 20 years.

“It has been a long process for us,” Chairman Matthew Smith said, adding he is “very, very happy with the results” and looks forward to working with LaCroix.

LaCroix was named Maine Town, City and County Management Association’s 2022 Rising Star, a recognition highlighting a public administrator who has brought new vitality and professionalism to their community.

Advertisement

She graduated from Maranacook High School in Readfield in 1988 and earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Michigan State University and a master’s in public administration from Norwich University.

She has worked in the public sector for more than 25 years.

“I am very excited,” LaCroix said. “I do know Dick Davis. He has already reached out to me and told me he would help out.”

LaCroix, who has family in the area, said she is leaving a town she enjoyed serving and one with a wonderful staff.

“I am looking forward to the opportunity to work with you,” LaCroix told selectmen.

Selectman Stephan Bunker thanked department heads for their efforts during the search and hiring process.

Advertisement

“It did take us a long time to work through the proposals,” he said. “I am pleased to say we have a shining star here.”

“I am thrilled to have her with us,” he said.

LaCroix’s first year salary of $115,000 increases to $120,000 the second year and is subject to a cost-of-living adjustment consistent with other town employees in the third year, according to the contract. Performance reviews by selectmen will be held at six months, one year and then annually to help define goals and objectives.

“I am thrilled to have her with us,” Bunker said.

In other business, the Select Board:

• Approved an agreement with Preti Flaherty for attorney services.

Advertisement

• Renewed the on-premises license for alcohol consumption for Sabaidee Thai Restaurant.

• Tabled approval of on-premises license for alcohol consumption for Sushi & Thai Smile Restaurant pending request for additional information and a representative attending the board meeting.

• Appointed Richard Morton to the Board of Appeals.

• Appointed Jennifer Bjorn to the Zoning Board.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: