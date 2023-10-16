JAY — Woodman Hill Road has reopened more than three months after heavy rains June 29 left it impassable.

A section of Woodman Hill Road is seen after flash flooding June 29 washed a section away. Town Manager Shiloh LaFreniere announced Saturday that it has reopened. It will be paved before the end of the year. Donna M. Perry/Sun Journal file photo

Town Manager Shiloh LaFreniere announced the reopening Saturday. It is expected to be paved before the end of the year, she previously said.

Jay selectpersons awarded the contract for repairs to CCC Construction of Augusta for $333,950 in late August. It was the lowest bid received from five companies.

Related

Jay officials request bids for flood-damaged Woodman Hill Road

Woodman Hill Road was one of several left with washouts that forced people to take alternate routes.

It connects to Old Jay Hill Road and Macomber Hill Road. A section of the latter is closed until next year when it can be repaired.

With Woodman Hill Road repaired, people who live on Macomber Hill Road will be able to access their properties more efficiently.

Related Headlines

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
jay maine, listen
Related Stories
Latest Articles