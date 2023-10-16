JAY — Woodman Hill Road has reopened more than three months after heavy rains June 29 left it impassable.

Town Manager Shiloh LaFreniere announced the reopening Saturday. It is expected to be paved before the end of the year, she previously said.

Jay selectpersons awarded the contract for repairs to CCC Construction of Augusta for $333,950 in late August. It was the lowest bid received from five companies.

Woodman Hill Road was one of several left with washouts that forced people to take alternate routes.

It connects to Old Jay Hill Road and Macomber Hill Road. A section of the latter is closed until next year when it can be repaired.

With Woodman Hill Road repaired, people who live on Macomber Hill Road will be able to access their properties more efficiently.

