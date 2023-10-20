WILTON — Wednesday Night Ladies Oct. 11.
Teams: Wreckin Balls 34-14, Living On A Spare 32-16, Mines In The Gutters 26-22, Bowling Belles 26-22, Just One More 24-24, Designs By Darlene 22-26, Golden Oldies 18-30, Full Of 5 Pins 10-38.
Games: Melissa Malone 189, Natasha Richards 178, Heather Malone 172, Vicky Kinsey 167, Lisa Dube 162, Marley Stevens 149, Vicky Stevens 144, Amber Bridges 142.
Series: Melissa Malone 548, Heather Malone 503, Marley Stevens 421, Vicky Kinsey 415, Lisa Dube 411, Amber Bridges 408, Jamie Ellsworth 394, Vicky Stevens 391.
