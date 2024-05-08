LIVERMORE — A misunderstanding and mistake that affected a recent school board election and questions over funding a summer recreation program drove the discussion during Tuesday’s Select Board meeting.

“I made a mistake,” said Administrative Assistant Carrie Judd, referring to an error in the school directors election process. “We had opportunities for seats the Regional School Unit 73. I did not realize that that was part of my job. I am in the process right now of correcting that error.”

Director Andrew Sylvester had turned in paperwork for another three-year term on the school board, but ballots for the Livermore seats were not prepared by Judd for the April 23 vote. Town Clerk Amanda Tyler said April 25 that Judd thought that election would be part of the school budget vote.

There will be a ballot for Sylvester’s seat at the June 11 primary election, Judd said April 25.

Director Holly Morris did not take out nomination papers for the two-year position she had been serving because she said she wasn’t happy with what was going on, Judd said then. Morris was expected to make a decision soon about serving another year on the school board; if she agrees, the selectpersons will vote at the next meeting, Judd had said.

Chairman Mark Chretien said steps were being taken to rectify the situation, emphasizing Sylvester’s candidacy and the potential for appointment to the position.

“We just have to correct it. We still have one seat open,” Chretien said, adding that if the board decides to appoint Sylvester, “our lawyer will contact the school’s lawyer to make sure they know what is going on.”

The board said it could only appoint Sylvester for one year. Judd said she will reach out to Sylvester to ask if he is OK with running again next year.

In other business, the Select Board discussed funding for the summer recreation program. This is the first year voters will be asked to approve $5,000 to help fund the initiative. The program, which operates in Livermore Falls but also includes children from Jay and Livermore, faced scrutiny over pricing discrepancies and scholarship confusion.

In January, the Select Board, by consensus, agreed to add an additional $5,000 to the Budget Committee for the program.

Livermore Falls and Jay approached Livermore about the program, Selectperson Scott Richmond said in January. Livermore Falls funded most of the program last year, budgeting $38,000 toward it with Jay contributing $13,000, he said then.

Livermore was asked to provide $8,637 this year, he had said.

The board received some feedback over camp fees, including this one: “I am Mellette Pepin, Stephanie Lovewell’s mom. I live in Jay, Stephanie lives in Livermore. We have a dilemma. My grandson is 8. Finding day care when there is no school is quite a feat. I am curious why Jay and Livermore Falls are $60 and Livermore is $132.” Pepin was hoping the summer recreation program would replace a need for day care.

“In the past, Livermore didn’t contribute,” Richmond said. “Livermore Falls footed the bill.”

There will be scholarships, but there seems to be some confusion regarding eligibility.

Concerns were raised by community members, including Pepin, regarding the affordability of the program for Livermore residents compared to neighboring towns.

Lovewell said she wasn’t sure how to know if her son would qualify for a scholarship or not. She said she was told to fill out the paperwork and mark the top with the word “scholarship.” Lovewell said RSU 73 sent home a form with her son, which didn’t explain the scholarship process.

Judd said, “The scholarship part is something new,” and the details are still being determined.

Pepin expressed frustration with the higher rate for Livermore residents. “Now I have a grandson that can’t go, who wants to go, and could benefit from the program.” She said she was concerned her grandson will miss out if the price is $132 and they don’t get a scholarship.

“I think their goal is to try to help as many kids as possible,” Selectperson Joshua Perkins said. “I wouldn’t stress out about it.”

Perkins reassured Lovewell that he felt it will work out for her son.

In other news, Richmond gave a shout-out to Jessica Woodcock and the 4–H Club for cleaning up trash at Brettuns Pond.

