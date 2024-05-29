LIVERMORE FALLS — School’s about to be out and we’re ready for Summer Reading fun at Treat Memorial Library!

Book Club will hold a hybrid meeting (both Zoom and in person) on Thursday, June 13th at 3 p.m. We will be discussing Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver as part of our Old Tales, New Twists series (re-imaginings of classic novels). Please let staff know if you would like a copy of the book up for discussion.

The library will be closed on Wednesday, June 19 for Juneteenth.

Our Summer Reading Program, “Read, Renew, Repeat”, is kicking off Saturday, June 15 and it’s for ALL ages! “Read Renew Repeat” is all about conservation, so we’ll be spending the summer learning about what it means to take care of ourselves and the world around us. Stop in to the library and pick up a reading log. Color a log for every 30 minutes you read and for every 6 logs you color, you get a prize! We have some really exciting prizes this year, including vouchers from our wonderful neighbors at The Berry Fruit Farm.

We’re starting off Summer Reading with Predators: a presentation by Chewonki on June 20 at 6pm. See live animals and learn about ways to restore and protect nature’s ecological balance! Because they’re often so popular and we have limited space in our auditorium, if you would like to guarantee a seat, please call 897-3631 or email Alana at assist.treatlib@gmail.com as we will be closing the doors when we reach capacity.

Next up for our Summer Reading Program is Black Light Paint Night on June 27 at 6pm. Join us for a night of showy glow-y creativity! Paint along with Alana or create your own unique masterpiece. We’ll be painting with glow in the dark paints under black lights to make our pieces really pop! Due to limited capacity in our auditorium, we ask that you email Alana at assist.treatlib@gmail.com or call 207-897-3631 to reserve seats.

We’ll be having a Lego Explorers Club meeting on Saturday, June 22nd at 10:30 a.m. Participate in a challenge or do your own thing. After the club, we’ll display the finished creations for everyone to admire!

Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m., we will have Story Time. Join us for our favorite picture books, sing-a-longs, and other activities.

Warmer weather is here so we are transitioning Knit/Crochet to Craft Circle for the summer. It’s still every Tuesday, starting at 5:30 p.m., but the crafting is not limited to fiber arts! Bring your own project or learn along with your library staff! Every level of learner is welcome.

Have questions about your smart phone, tablet, or computer? Curious about protecting yourself from scams? Interested in learning more about online banking or telehealth? Ernie Steward from Spruce Mountain Adult Education will be joining us for Technology sessions every Friday for the month of June. Call or come into the library to sign up for a session to ask Ernie!

Check out our latest favorites from the shelves with Bonkers for Books, our monthly recommendation on Facebook. We will be sharing some of our favorites on Saturday, June 29 this month.

Our used bookstore “Elsie’s Re-Read Used Book Emporium” is open on Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. or Wednesday from 12:30 to 3 p.m. Stop by and pick up some great reads!

Any questions or for more information, please call the Library at 897-3631. Remember that you are able to log in to your own account and access the 3M Cloud Library through our online catalog at https://treat.biblionix.com/atoz/catalog/ While you are there, click on “See what’s hot” for a list of ALL the new items. Follow us on Facebook for any new developments.

