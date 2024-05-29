Stonehill



EASTON, MA — Amanda Goucher of Wayne was among 625 students to process at Stonehill College’s 73rd Commencement on Sunday, May 19, 2024.

During the ceremony, Ed Cooley ’94, head coach of the Georgetown University men’s basketball team, gave the keynote address. The speaker also received an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree alongside Br. Paul Bednarczyk, C.S.C. ’80, superior general of the Congregation of Holy Cross, and Jean MacCormack, former chancellor of the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth and former president of the Edward M. Kennedy Institute for the United States Senate.

For more information about Commencement, visit Stonehill College’s website.

