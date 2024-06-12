Each year, June 12 marks World Day Against Child Labor. Most people think of child labor as children who work on farms, in manufacturing, and restaurants, working in conditions detrimental to their health and being prevented from attending school.

A form of child labor that is rarely discussed is the role of the young carer, aged 4-24. I was first introduced to this role about a decade ago. Since researching this role and interviewing young carers, I have endeavored to enlighten children’s support groups, foster care programs, and teachers. Still, it falls mainly on deaf ears as something unimportant, or often, those teaching, or members of these support groups think someone else will take care of the situation.

What do young carers do? They care for siblings, friends, or other loved ones while still trying to maintain their own lives. They often cook, serve medications, and help siblings prepare for school, including preparing snacks and lunches, assisting with homework, and helping with bathing or feeding. These activities are routine and extraordinary, not ones that require occasional assistance. They may not help with these activities but worry that the care is not being provided. In their earliest years, they generally don’t realize it isn’t expected to have these responsibilities. For this reason, school officials may not even know the child’s circumstances.

Often, young carers fall asleep in class, may show up late to class, may not have homework prepared, may not have food to eat, or may not participate in extracurricular activities. Mental health concerns are a concern because they have missed out on participating with others or have been bullied because they take care of someone at home and can’t participate in normal school-age activities. In their college years, they drop out of college, fail classes, show up late or not at all, but say nothing about their responsibilities at home for fear of being chastised or ridiculed by school personnel.

The role of a young carer is to provide free child labor without adequate services to support them. We can’t necessarily fix a situation, but we can help. Strive to become better informed about the young carer role, college professors can check in with a student and query how accommodations might be helpful. Develop compassion circles in schools where students can share their feelings and experiences, and a sense of understanding and comradery among students can develop and deter bullying.

The United Kingdom has a young carer’s card. It is provided to those who identify as a young carer and who are unable or find it difficult to get homework done on time, are late to school, find it difficult to stay after school on short notice, need a mobile phone to keep in contact with family, or has to leave early to pick up siblings. The young carer can present their card to a school official or medical personnel. It takes the possible embarrassment of having to explain their situation or even be made to feel guilty about their situation. More information is available at erforchildren.org.uk

