KINGFIELD — The Kingfield Select Board met on June 17 to discuss various town matters, including a notable 12% increase in the town’s share of the Maine School Administrative District 58 budget. Selectperson Kim Jordan shared insights from her recent conversation with Paula Gravelle, Maine Department of Education director of school finance.

Jordan contacted Gravelle to understand the reasons behind the budget increase and to gain clarity on the state’s ED 279 formula, which is used to calculate local shares of public education funding. Gravelle reviewed the ED 279 with Jordan and explained that, although it may seem like Kingfield is contributing disproportionately, a deeper analysis shows that the town’s per-pupil expenditure is more balanced.

Jordan emphasized the importance of a timely meeting with Gravelle, stating, “I don’t want to wait until September.” She suggested Gravelle’s expertise could greatly benefit the town, proposing a public Zoom meeting where residents could ask questions and better understand the budget calculations. The board unanimously agreed on the necessity of such a meeting.

Chair Wade Browne supported the idea, stating, “I think it is a good start.” He suggested scheduling some dates to ensure everyone could attend, emphasizing that the meeting should occur before the school year begins.

The board tentatively scheduled the meeting with Gravelle for August 19, during one of their regular sessions, to allow ample time for discussion.

In closing, Jordan noted Gravelle’s comments on Kingfield’s economic standing, highlighting that Kingfield has the highest valuation among the towns, increasing by $21 million during COVID-19, while other towns did not see such growth. Gravelle praised Kingfield as a wonderful and beautiful town thriving with businesses, which Jordan echoed with pride.

“We all take pride in Kingfield,” Jordan said. “The work we do to maintain its appeal comes with a cost, but it’s worth it. Gravelle can provide more detail, maybe recommendations, or just explain things differently.”

