Baseball Camp

LIVERMORE FALLS — Edwin Thompson, current Head Baseball Coach at Georgetown University in Washington D.C and Jay, Maine native is going to be running a baseball camp Monday July 15 in Livermore Falls for kids 8th grade and younger. The camp will be held at Spruce Mountain Baseball Field in Livermore Falls, from 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. The cost will be $20 and includes t-shirt,and lunch. to sign up or get all the information visit www.hoyabaseballcamps.com. for any and all questions email- tecbaseballcamp@gmail.com

Sales

NORTH JAY — North Jay Grange #10 is holding a sale on Saturday July 13 – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Free ice cream for kids! We also have lots of very good clothing for the entire family, shoes, boots, outerwear, household goods, small furniture, new craft items, lots of books, magazines, new afghans. New and different items at every sale. For more information call 207-208-9225.

Work Day

FARMINGTON — The Farmington Grange will have a Community Work Day on July 21 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Volunteers are needed to help with many and various jobs like cleaning, painting, yard work, fixes and moving furniture. Light refreshments will be available. The painting of the exterior of the hall was recently completed and a good cleaning inside is long overdue. Users of the Grange are urged to help, but anyone is welcome. If anyone is experienced in cutting down trees or willing to haul away trash, that would be awesome. Bring your tools. The Farmington Grange Hall is located at 124 Bridge Street, in West Farmington. For more information, contact Bonnie Clark at 207 778 1416.

Advertisement

Reunion

JAY — Wilton Academy Annual Reunion will be held on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, at 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at LaFleurs Restaurant 224 Main Street, Jay. A nice time for socializing and good food.(Baked Haddock, or Chicken Cordon bleu) $25 each including tax & gratuity. All classes invited. FMI call Shannon 778-4726/ camp 585-2666 or Barry Therrien 897-2787.

Worship

FARMINGTON — Friday, August 16, at 7 p.m. Revive & Energize Worship Night at Farmington Baptist Church with uplifting music performed by local artists including Tim and Sue Lambert, Craig Hutchinson, Cathi Burke, Jim Creznic, Steve and Ivan Moore, Bob Kerr and Bill Russo. 194 Whittier Road, Farmington. Join us for an evening of praise and Christian fellowship! This is a Free Family Event. For more information, please call the church at 207-779-0731

Breakfast

LIVERMORE FALLS — George Bunten Post 10 American Legion, 17 Reynolds Ave. is having a Legion Breakfast Saturday, July 20 from 7:30-9:30 a.m. The buffet includes pancakes, sausage, bacon, eggs, home fries, cinnamon rolls, fruit salad, juices, coffee and more! The price is $10 requested donation, for children under 10, it’s $5. Help support our local American Legion. Bring your loved ones, family, and friends. For more information, call Commander Jocelyn Mosher-Collins, 207-779-7345

Advertisement

Supper

JAY — Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post 3335 meals will resume on July 12 with ham and potato casserole, salad, piña colada fluff for dessert. All meals served at 5 p.m. $12 Please call ahead to reserve your meal by Thursday. 897-2122. Eat in optional.

Lunch

INDUSTRY — The Industry Senior Social will meet the third Thursday of the month through November at the Industry Town Office, 1033 Industry Road, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Free lunch and usually an activity. July 18, Free lunch, but donations appreciated to offset the cost of food. We will be having ham, egg, tuna and chicken salad mini subs, potato salad and dessert.. FMI call Kathy 860-8102. All area senior citizens are welcome, not just Industry.

Essentials

FARMINGTON — The Essentials Closet ministry at Old South Church in Farmington offers personal care products free of charge to people in the greater Farmington area who are having trouble making ends meet. In July, the Essentials Closet will be open on Monday, July 8, from 10 a.m. to noon and on Wednesday, July 24, from 2-4 p.m. Mark your calendars. Enter the church building (235 Main St) through the door off the parking lot at the corner of Main St and Depot St. Following the signs, go down a short flight of stairs and you will see it straight ahead of you.

Advertisement

BBQ

FARMINGTON — The Falls Fire Co., Inc. in Farmington Falls will again be having their annual Yard Sale and Chicken Barbecue on July 20, 2024. Each year the Yard Sale money earned goes to maintain Philbrick Park and sponsors the Hawks Majors and Minors baseball teams purchasing uniforms, bats, balls, chalk, etc. whatever they need for the current season. Now is the time to start collecting items in preparation for the Yard Sale. We are looking for donations of clean, gently used or new sellable items. Please, no dishes, clothing, books or magazines. If you are willing to donate or need more information, please call and leave your name, number, and a message for Bob at 778-3156 or Junior at 778-2181. We appreciate your support.

FAYETTE — Mark your calendars FOR Saturday, July 20, 4:30 p.m. now to join us for a delicious meal that includes BBQ chicken, grilled hamburgers, and hotdogs, baked beans, a variety of salads, watermelon, chips, and beverages. During this dinner there will also be a summer pie sale held inside the air conditioned Starling Hall. Adults $12, children 6 – 12 years $6 and children under 6 are free. We look forward to seeing you soon! Starling Hall is located at 2769 ME-17, Fayette.

Concerts

JAY — French Falls Park located at 28 French Falls Lane in Jay, right across from the Spruce Mt Middle School will be hosting several free concerts this summer. Mark your calendars on Thursday July 25, at 6 p.m., the performers will be Autumn Addicts. On Thursday, August 22 at 5:30 p.m., well known local musicians Matt & the Barnburners will take the stage.

LIVERMORE FALLS — Music will again fill the air this summer around the Livermore Falls Gazebo on Water Street. Artists will perform from 6-8 p.m. unless otherwise indicated. Artists will perform with weather permitting, please bring your own comfy lawn chairs and enjoy, No smoking or vaping near musicians or other patrons. Please be courteous. Musicians are encouraged to contact Jocelyn Mosher-Collins at 207-779-7345 if they would like to perform on the schedule. Artists are added to the schedule as they can commit themselves.

On Mondays, Stained Grass will be the featured performer, 6-8 p.m. They will perform each Monday July 1, 8, 15, 22, 29; August 3, 12, 19, 26 and Sept. 2, 9, 16. Stained Grass is a Bluegrass band, performing a variety of favorite musical selection. Band members are: Paula Kaiser, Forest Blood, Kirk Lindstrom and Liz Blood.

Boots and Jeans will perform every other Wednesday, July 10, July 24, August 7, August 21, September 4, September 11. Boots and Jeans is a band that includes Margaret Arsenault and friends. The band performs a wide variety of Country and Bluegrass

Matt Gilbert will be featured on the third Tuesday of each month: Tuesday, July 16, August 20, and September 17. Matt Gilbert is a local artist performing Classic Pop, Country and Rock. He encourages the audience to sing along with many familiar melodies.

Dennis Moro performs every other Wednesday, July 17, July 31, August 14, August 28, Sept 4, 11 and 25. Singer songwriter Dennis Moro, Maine Ole Opry member, will be performing his acoustic music featuring cover times as well as his original music.

Farmers Mkt.

Advertisement

PHILLIPS — The Phillips Farmers Market will continue to be held on Saturdays throughout the season at the Market’s new location – the Phillips Area Community Center on Depot Street. For additional information please contact Sandy Caton 207-639-2048. The Phillips Farmers Market will continue to offer the following: Fruit – Vegetables – Fresh Eggs – Pastries – Breads – Honey – Maple Syrup – Jams & Jellies – Handmade Products – Plants & Flowers – Artisans Wares.

Meetings

LIVERMORE FALLS — Narcotics Anonymous (NA) meetings are held on Thursdays, 6 to 7 p.m., at the First Baptist Church of Livermore Falls, 25 Church St. Livermore Falls.

LIVERMORE FALLS — There will be an Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) meeting every Monday evening from 6 to 7 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, 25 Church St., Livermore Falls.

LIVERMORE — There will be an Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) meeting every Friday evening at the North Livermore Baptist Church, located at 619 Federal Road in Livermore. Doors open around 6 p.m. and the meeting starts at 7 p.m.

