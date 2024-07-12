WELD — The Maine Warden Service is searching for Michael Altmaier, 75, of New Sharon, who has not been seen or heard from since Monday.

Altmaier is 5 feet, 11 inches tall with sparse gray hair, and weighs approximately 220 pounds, according to Mark Latti, communications director of the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

When Altmaier left his New Sharon residence, he was seen driving on the Colby Miller Road in Wilton. He was headed to a scheduled meeting in Weld but never appeared, Latti said.

His car was later discovered at the Mt. Blue State Park Scenic Overlook off Center Hill Road in Weld. Family and friends have not heard from him.

If anyone saw Altmaier at the overlook, hiking one of the trails at the overlook, or has any information regarding Altmaier, they are asked to contact the Maine Warden Service at 207-624-7076.

