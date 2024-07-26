WILTON— The Western Maine Play Museum (WMPM) is thrilled to announce the appointment of Sandra Reed as its new Program Coordinator. She joined the museum staff in June and will play a key role in creating fun and engaging programs and experiences for children and families.

In this new role, Sandie will be responsible for: coordinating engaging playgroups, camps, and special programs for all ages. collaborating with museum staff to ensure a seamless experience for all visitors. Contributing to the museums mission of inspiring children, connecting families, and building community through exploration, learning, and play.

“We are delighted to welcome Sandie to the WMPM team,” said Nikki Dustin, Executive Director of the Western Maine Play Museum. “She brings a wealth of experience in education and a genuine passion for making space for young children to learn and grow through play. We look forward to seeing Sandie’s creativity and enthusiasm come to life through exciting new programs.”

Sandie worked for Charleston County School District in South Carolina for the Office of Expanded Learning as a site coordinator for 21 years. After returning to Maine in 2021, Sandie worked as a teacher at Smart Fun Learning Adventures in Farmington. Most recently, she taught second grade at Foothills Christian Co-op.

Nestled in the foothills of Western Maine, Western Maine Play Museum is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to inspiring children, connecting families, and building community through exploration, learning, and play. To learn more about how to support WMPM visit westernmaineplay.org. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date about upcoming programs and events.

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: