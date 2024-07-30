FARMINGTON — A woman from Strong was injured Tuesday when the car she was driving across Wilton Road from the Mt. Blue Plaza to Walmart was struck, police Chief Kenneth Charles wrote in an email.

Officer Ethan Bronson determined that Nicole O’Donal, 34, of Strong was crossing Wilton Road in her 2012 Ford Focus when a 2014 Grand Cherokee driven by Grace Goodwin, 21, of Farmington, which was heading toward downtown Farmington, failed to stop at a traffic light, Charles wrote. The Jeep struck the driver’s side of the Ford Focus, he said.

O’Donal apparently had a minor injury and was taken by a NorthStar EMS ambulance to Franklin Memorial Hospital for evaluation, he said.

Goodwin was not injured.

Farmington Fire Rescue Department responded to the crash reported about 11:15 a.m.

Farmington Towing and Dutch Gap Auto of Chesterville removed the vehicles from the roadway.

It was not immediately known Tuesday if police issued a traffic violation summons.

