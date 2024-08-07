JAY — At the Jay Baptist Church Sunday, July 28, service, Pastor Chris Dalessio welcomed the congregation and began the service at 10:30 a.m. with prayer.

Music was provided by Becky Pelletier, pianist, and Richard Pelletier, Bass. Old-fashioned hymns sung were “How Great Thou Art”, Holy, Holy, Holy”, “Rock of Ages” and “Bringing in the Sheaves”.

The sermon was titled “What if We Have Hope”. Romans 8:24-25. “We were given hope when we were saved. (If we have something, we do not need to hope. But if we look forward to something we don’t yet have, we must wait patiently and confidently). “

We live in challenging times. It is at such time we need hope and encouragement. Hope sees a future and encouragement gets us there. God has a plan, and He is our hope, redeemer, and strength. Isaiah 40:13 says “But those who trust in the Lord will find new strength. They will soar high on wings like eagles. They will run and not grow weary. They will walk and not faint”.

Without God, there is no hope. When you feel alone or overwhelmed, turn to God with prayer. Tell Him your fears, anxiety, worries, etc. Even when you go through dark times and difficult storms – He is always beside you.

Hope should never be lost; Hope brings us patience; and Hope changes over time. Romans 15:13 states “I pray that God, the source of hope, will fill you completely with joy and peace because you trust in Him. Then you will overthrow with confident hope through the power of the Holy Spirit”.

This week Bible Study is held on Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. and Church Service on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. All are welcome to join us.

