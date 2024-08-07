LIVERMORE FALLS — Everyone is welcome to join us on Saturday August 17 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Maine’s Paper and Heritage Museum, 22 Church Street in Livermore Falls to celebrate our Papermaking Heritage.

Hot dogs,”Marty’s Famous Meatballs”, potato salad, chips, celebration cake and drinks will be served. Picnic tables will be set up outside so visitors can sit down reminiscing about the “good old days”, renew old friendships or make new ones. In addition to hands-on papermaking and origami demonstrations and instruction we will have two distinguished guest speakers!

At 11 a.m., Donna Cassese, a longtime employee of SAPPI Paper Co., will give a talk on “How The Wood Products Industry Is Evolving”. Donna has served in diverse roles in forestry, operations and manufacturing, including managing the SAPPI Mill in Westbrook, Maine. She is currently consulting for SAPPI Paper.

At 1 p.m., David Record, a Livermore Falls native who was raised on a Moose Hill farm and a longtime employee of S.D. Warren and Sappi Paper where he was responsible for paper machine operations, will speak about his ancestors Alvin Record and family. Alvin Record was one of the first industrialists in Livermore Falls who started several manufacturing facilities in the area which include a Foundry and the first Paper Mill in the Livermore / Jay area.

The event is at no charge but donations to help the Paper Museum obtain a matching grant to fix our roof would be greatly appreciated.

Copy the Story Link