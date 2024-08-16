DIXFIELD – Regional School Unit 56 has open positions for a music teacher and a math/science teacher, Superintendent Pam Doyen told directors Tuesday evening.

She said the four-town district is in “decent shape” for staffing for the academic year that begins Aug. 28.

“We do have a few open positions,” she said. “We are currently still looking for a music teacher at Dirigo Elementary School and a grade six math/science teacher at T.W. Kelly Dirigo Middle School,” Doyen said.

The elementary school is in Peru; the middle school in Dixfield. Both serve students from those towns and Canton and Carthage.

The two open positions are on the state’s 2024-25 teacher shortage list, which means someone could get an emergency certification to teach if they meet one of three requirements: have a Bachelor of Science degree, an educational technician III certification or are enrolled in a college program of study.

“We are certainly willing to work with the right candidate to help them secure the proper credentials,” Doyen said. For example, if middle school Principal Jason Long is unable to secure a combination math and science teacher, he plans to use as a “strong, talented ed tech III for a long-term substitute teacher if needed,” she said.

Also, elementary school Principal Charlie Swan and Doyen have been discussing options if there is no candidate for a music teacher. Any decisions will be shared during the school board meeting Aug. 27 at 6 p.m. at Dirigo High School.

Additionally, Doyen said, the district needs two more bus drivers/custodians. Kenny Robbins, director of building, grounds and transportation, has a few potential candidates, she said.

