FARMINGTON — Two men pleaded guilty earlier this month in separate cases to sexually abusing girls under age 12 in 2023.

John Cushman, 31, of Farmington pleaded guilty Aug. 1 at Franklin County Unified Court in Farmington to two counts of unlawful sexual contact with a child under age 12 in two different cases with two different victims.

The crimes took place in 2023. A charge of gross sexual assault was dismissed, according to court documents.

Cushman was sentenced to two, 30-year terms and ordered serve 10 years of one 30-year sentence. The other 30-year sentence was suspended. He is to serve 30 years of probation after his release from prison. If he violates probation, he could go back to prison for up to the 50 years that were suspended.

Richard C. Bradbury Sr., 60, of Lewiston pleaded guilty Aug. 2 in Franklin County to unlawful sexual contact with a child under age 12. He also pleaded guilty to the same crime and a charge of visual sexual aggression against a child in an Androscoggin County case involving the same victim.

One count of unlawful sexual contact was dismissed. The abuse took place in 2023.

In the Franklin County case he was sentenced to 23 years and ordered to serve 15 of them in prison. Once he is released he will be on probation for 15 years on the unlawful sexual contact charge. In the Androscoggin County case, he was sentenced to 23 years and ordered to serve 15 years. It will be served at the same time as the sentence for the Franklin County case.

Bradbury was also sentenced to five years on the visual sexual aggression charge in Androscoggin County. Those five years will be served at the same time as 15 years.

Cushman and Bradbury are required to register as sex offenders and to comply with the Maine Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act. While on probation and in prison the men cannot have contact with girls under age 16.

