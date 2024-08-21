WILTON — The Select Board voted Tuesday to accept a bid from a Massachusetts company for a mini-pumper fire truck for a total of $383,413, including $22,897 in equipment.

Three bids were received for the truck, which will be shared with the East Dixfield Fire Department.

The fire truck purchase will be made through a four-year lease-purchase agreement, with costs shared between Wilton and Dixfield on behalf of the East Dixfield Fire Department.

Wilton residents voted on June 17 to approve the purchase of up to $200,000 from each town.

The winning bidder, Fouts Bros. of Woodville, Massachusetts, submitted a bid for the Bulldog Fire Apparatus. The base cost for the truck is $360,516, with an additional $22,897 for the equipment.

Other bidders were Midwest Fire based in Luverne, Minnesota, at $363,003; and Greenwood Emergency Vehicles based in Attleboro, Massachusetts, with a service center in Brunswick, at $379,990.

The bids were reviewed and discussed with Wilton Fire Rescue Department Chief Sonny Dunham and Dixfield Fire Company Chief Scott Dennett, according to Chief Randy Hall of the East Dixfield Fire Department at Tuesday’s meeting.

Hall said the Bulldog truck was chosen for its simplicity of operation.

“It is a very well-constructed piece of equipment,” he said.

Midwest Fire did not include all the requested equipment, and at least two people would have had to travel to Minnesota to pick up the truck, Hall said.

Fouts and Greenwood brought their fire trucks to the East Dixfield station for firefighters to see how they operated. The Greenwood truck was about 18 inches longer than the Fouts truck and the Fouts truck fit better in the station bay, Hall said. Greenwood makes a similar Bulldog truck but with different engineering, he said.

Wilton Selectperson Keith Swett, a member of the East Dixfield department, said the Greenwood bid did not meet all detailed specifications.

The truck will carry 300 gallons of water and 30 gallons of foam and has the capacity to pump 1,500 gallons of water per minute, Hall said. It features a four-door cab and can accommodate four firefighters.

The decision to opt for a mini-pumper was based on its ability to reach remote areas more easily. With many people building off the grid, it is challenging for larger trucks to access these residences, Hall said.

In other action, the board chose Androscoggin Bank in Lewiston for the lease-purchase agreement. The fixed interest for tax-exempt purchases is 6.25%, with four annual payments of about $116,102.40. The last payment may differ slightly.

Town Manager Maria Greeley recommended Androscoggin Bank over KS StateBank in Manhattan, Kansas, because the latter bid arrived by email. She did not consider it a sealed bid, as it was supposed to be. In past experience, the board has not accepted email bids, she said.

The interest rate was 4.85% for four years for $400,000.

Selectperson David Leavitt noted he had received several bids by email but did not open them, considering them unsealed.

Greeley said she interpreted the bid differently according to the town’s purchasing agreement.

Select Board Vice Chairperson Mike Wells said that opting for the Kansas bank would save about $25,000.

The board voted 3-2, with Chairperson Tiffany Maiuri and members Phil Hilton and Swett voting in favor of Androscoggin Bank, and Leavitt and Wells opposed.

The board also decided to review the purchasing policy to determine if updates are needed.

The board voted unanimously to accept the interlocal agreement with Dixfield, which will be sent to Dixfield Town Manager Alicia Conn.

