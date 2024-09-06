FARMINGTON — American Legion Post 28 Vice-Commander Stephan Bunker responded to a report of a tattered, faded American flag, flying at the Red Schoolhouse Road cemetery in Farmington. After retrieving the flag from the pole, he approached the Farmington Walmart store for support in its replacement.

He was greeted by Store Manager, Greg Patterson, and AP Coach Lindsey Nichols. Greg immediately made a generous donation of a new 3×5 ft. flag, which Steve hoisted up the flag pole, where it is now proudly displayed. Steve stated “Our post greatly appreciates the generous donation by Walmart, who is a good friend of our Post and all veterans in the area.”

Steve reminds citizens that when a US flag becomes unserviceable, tattered, or faded, it needs to be properly disposed of, never just thrown away. Instead, take it to your local American Legion Post, where we will retire the flag in a ceremony in a dignified manner.

In Farmington, simply place the flag in a bag and place it at the basement level door of the post on High Street. Members will add it to the collection of retired flags and will perform a respectful burning ceremony, typically on national Flag Day, June 14th of each year. For more information, contact Vice Commander Bunker by calling 207-592-1247.

