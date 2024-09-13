FARMINGTON – Members of the Mt. Blue Area Garden Club were delighted to welcome Faith Maurais to its August local garden tour. An outstanding 2024 graduate from Spruce Mountain High School, Faith was awarded our club’s annual merit scholarship in recognition of her commitment to environmental conservation and community service.

Faith grew up in Jay, where she developed a deep connection with the natural world and her community. This fall, she is attending the University of New Hampshire to pursue dual degrees in Wildlife and Conservation Biology and Marine Biology – a decision fueled by her desire to protect wildlife and advocate for sustainable ecosystem management.

At Spruce Mountain High School, Faith was designated the valedictorian of her class and named the Maine Principal’s Award winner. She also served as Senior Student Council President, National Honor Society Vice President at Spruce Mountain High School, and Chair of the NHS Community Service Committee. Faith’s extracurricular activities were equally impressive. She not only led initiatives like creating a free student thrift store and organizing food drives but has also been a vocal advocate for mental health and drug use prevention through various youth programs. Her leadership extends beyond her school, as she has been deeply involved with the Healthy Community Coalition of Greater Franklin County, where she has contributed to numerous community service projects.

She described her passion for finding ways to establish a balance between nature and human activities, ensuring that future generations can enjoy the environment while preserving and rehabilitating precious native ecosystems. Additionally, Faith hopes to advocate for better living conditions for animals in captivity and envisions transforming zoos into rehabilitation centers focused on protecting and restoring endangered species. Faith’s commitment to seeking innovative solutions to environmental issues left a lasting impression on everyone present.

In May, Regina Longyear, a longtime Mt. Blue Garden Club and scholarship committee member, had the honor of presenting the scholarship to Faith at the Spruce Mountain High School awards ceremony. Members and guests of the Mt. Blue Area Garden Club recently had the pleasure of hosting Faith during their local August garden tour, where she expressed her appreciation for earning the scholarship and shared her vision for the future. Her plans include working with the U.S. National Park Service to conserve wildlife populations and to mitigate human impact on their natural habitats.

Faith’s drive to protect the environment and her dedication to community service make her an exceptional recipient of this year’s scholarship. The Mt. Blue Area Garden Club is proud to support her as she embarks on her academic journey and looks forward to seeing the positive impact she will undoubtedly have in the field of conservation.

Every year, Mt. Blue Area Garden Club awards scholarships to Franklin County graduating seniors going on to study horticulture, botany, forestry, agriculture, ecology, hydrology, ecological preservation, landscaping, masonry, natural resource management, and other gardening-related programs. To learn more about our annual academic scholarship, visit www.mtbluegardenclub.org.

