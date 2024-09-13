FARMINGTON — The Mt. Blue High School boys cross country team turned in a dominating performance in a 5-team home cross country meet on Friday, Sept. 6.

Henri McCourt of Mt. Blue took first place. After Owen Card of Lincoln Academy placed second, Mt. Blue had the next four runners to cross the line. Luke Doscinski, Ben Hatch, Noah Civiello, and Eli Hoeft captured places 3-6 to give the Cougars a team score of 19 points, well ahead of Lincoln Academy’s score of 44. Gardiner took third with 83 points, followed by Cony with 97. Leavitt also competed, but did not field a full team.

On the girls side, Haley Marston of Leavitt edged Dylan Burmeister of Lincoln Academy by 3 seconds. Mt. Blue’s Nora McCourt placed third.

Lincoln Academy edged Mt. Blue 29-34 in the team scoring. Gardiner placed third with 64 points, while neither Leavitt nor Cony fielded a full team.

Other top runners for Mt. Blue were Karoline Gonzalez [10th], Astrid Jones [11th], Brielle Tinker [14th], and Lucy Knowles [15th].

