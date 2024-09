BETHEL — The Telstar boys soccer team defeated the Spruce Mountain Phoenix 3-1 in a home game Thursday, Sept. 12.

Telstar started the first half strong putting nine shots on goal to Spruce’s one. Cyrus Mills put the Rebels up by notching a ball between the post and the keeper off a Jake Zolad throw in.

Freshman Matt Wakefield was next to score for the rebels after quickly coming on for a substitution. Connor Deprey played a long through ball that Matthew ran down the field and put into the net for the Rebels to go up 2-0 with 3:11 before half.

Spruce Mountain came back after half equaling the Rebels in shots six to six. Myles Godbey put one in for the Phoenix 2 minutes, 40 seconds after the second half kick off. Jake Zolad added the cushion for the Rebels on an assist by Mason Perks for the last goal of the game.