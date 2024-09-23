JAY — Over a dozen residents approved a proposal Monday evening to use $63,000 in undesignated funds to make adjustments in police pay.

The special town meeting was called at the Aug. 26 Select Board meeting as town officials hope to attract and keep police personnel during a time many law enforcement departments throughout Franklin County and beyond are in dire need of help.

Jay’s former police chief, Richard Caton IV of Wilton, took a job as Rangeley’s police chief on Aug. 5. Former Sgt. Russell Adams of Clinton followed suit and took a job as a sergeant in Rangeley on Sept. 6. Both received a bump in pay for their moves.

The only selectperson to oppose transfer of the money was Tom Goding, according to the minutes of an executive session held at the last meeting. Voting in favor were Chairman Terry Bergeron, Vice Chairman Tim DeMillo, Lee Ann Dalessandro and Gary McGrane.

Other recent changes in the police department include the Aug. 26 approval of an employment agreement with reserve officer Brandon Kelly. Also at that meeting, the Select Board approved a police cruiser policy which allows officers working consecutive shifts to bring their cruiser home.

