ANDOVER — The Planning Board will meet Monday to decide whether to approve a solar farm on Roxbury Road.

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. at the Town Hall.

Board Chairman Sidney Pew said Wednesday that the project is proposed by ReVision Energy Inc. and involves four acres of panels and four acres of woodland. It will be 250 feet from the road and the nearest abutter, he said.

If approved, it will most likely be built next year, he said.

Eleven residents attended an informational meeting on the project Monday at the Town Hall.

In other news, Selectman Justin Thacker said Tuesday that Pike Industries has begun paving some roads; Stillman Avenue and East B. Hill Road are among them.

Thacker also said a representative of Androscoggin Valley Council of Governments reviewed the application process for a $50,000 to $75,000 Community Resilience Partnership grant for LED lighting in the Town Hall and Town Office, and heat pumps for Andover Elementary School. Selectmen attended the meeting Oct. 22.

