FARMINGTON — With one of three towns reporting late Tuesday, Thomas Saviello, an independent, is leading the contested race for Franklin County Commissioner District 1.
Saviello of Wilton is being challenged for the term by Ryan M0rgan of Farmington.
District 1 consists of the minor civil divisions and unorganized territories of Temple, Wilton and part of Farmington.
Morgan, a Republican, believes the most important issue in Franklin County is fire service and the sudden population growth exceeding infrastructure capacities.
Saviello, an independent, believes the biggest issue facing the county is making sure, in this rapidly changing world, is that it is run effectively and efficiently, and those less fortunate individuals living in Franklin County receive the support they need.
