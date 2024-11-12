RUMFORD — The Dixfield Discount Fuel Toy Drive is off and running, with a goal to again bring smiles to local school kids of all ages at Christmastime.

Katie Houghton, office manager at DDF and president of the DDF Toy Drive (501c3 nonprofit), said, “It’s time to make Christmas magic happen and we need your help. This project has turned into something incredibly special to me. This will be the 15th year of supplying gifts, toys, crafts, clothing, toiletries and gift certificates to our local schools.”

The DDF Toy Drive will have a big event this Saturday at the Thanks Christmas Giving Event at Boondocks Farm, 1 Shelakis Dr., Canton.

There is a $5 entry fee to get in or you can donate a toy to get in to the Toy Drive Craft Fair.

The 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. indoor heated event will include the following:

* Kids Corner: There will be a variety of fun games and activities to do…A Coloring Contest, Letters to Santa, Cookie decorating, crafts, games and more

* Music: A holiday medley of music

* Vendors: some common vendors like scentsy, pampered chef & paparazzi, as well as some of our local crafters like Port to Port, Touchwood Farm and Sew Exciting.

* Santa: Santa will be there all day with a time frame for photos to be determined.

* Carriage rides will be available all day, donation based.

* Raffles & 50/50.

Houghton noted, “This community shows up! I am so proud to be raising my family in the River Valley. We want to show our children that helping others is something you can carry with you. It can improve self-esteem and self-worth. Volunteering your time, money, and energy to help others doesn’t just make the world better, it also makes you better.”

She said, “Our area’s youth are in need and with the help of our community, we can give more children something under the tree at Christmas time. No donation is too big or too small. If we all work together, DDF and our little Christmas elves will make it happen!”

Therefore, Houghton said they are asking for help from all our local businesses. “If you have it in your budget to help us with this amazing toy drive, we will take on the responsibility of getting the items needed and delivered. We appreciate anything you can donate.”

If you can’t help with a donation at this time. You could also take a toy drive box and have your office collect toys as well. Call me for a box and we will have one ready for you to come pick up or we will drop one off.

FMI: call the DDF office at 562-0972 or visit their Facebook page at Dixfield Discount Fuel, Inc.

And beginning on Dec. 1 and lasting all winter, DDF will be taking names for an emergency fund to help working families who are struggling to heat their homes this winter.

Houghton said Help Fuel Our Community-River Valley is not fuel assistance. It was started in 2021 after the business participated in Fuel Your Love, a Maine Energy Marketers Association promotion on Valentine’s Day to fill oil tanks of selected people in the area.

“We need people who are willing to donate,” Houghton said, “With these prices and these temps, so many are struggling more than they ever have. We speak to many people who need this help. Every penny will be put towards oil, kerosene or propane.”

She noted the deliveries are made at cost, so DDF does not benefit.

To donate, people may call the company office weekdays 8am-4pm Monday -Friday at 207-562-0972 to donate via phone with a debit or credit card, or mail a check with a notation “Help Fuel Our Community” to Dixfield Discount Fuel, 1180 Route 2, Suite 6, Rumford, ME 04276.

People may also donate through the company website at www.dixfielddiscountfuel.com. Note Help Fuel Our Community donation.

Houghton said the future goal is make Help Fuel Our Community-River Valley a 501c3 non-profit program.

