Law enforcement lights from Rumford PD and Oxford County Sheriff’s Office in front of the Thibault Rememberance Center in Rumford. Bruce Farrin/Rumford Falls Times
Thibault Rememberance Center recently had their annual law enforcement reception. There was a light luncheon with desserts and drinks were prepared, and the socialization is always enjoyable with the law enforcement that are able to attend. This year, they had one Rumford police officer and two deputy sheriffs from Oxford County. Thank you for all that you do for our River Valley. It’s always very appreciated. From left in front are Officer Dakota Willhoite and Catherine Ross-F.A. In back are Richie Philbrick-F.A., Sheriff Dep. Tyler Fournier, Bill Malley-F.A., Sheriff Dep. Errol Andrews and David Laurinaitis-F.A. Bruce Farrin/Rumford Falls Times
October was Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Thibault Remembrance Center wanted showed their appreciation with lunch to oncology at the Rumford Hospital for all that you do to keep the cancer patients comfortable and at ease while in your care. From left are David Laurinaitis-F.A., Sophia Jacques-R.N., Miranda Bentley-R.N., Catherine Napolitano-Ross-F.A., Jordan Holmquist-R.N., Kate Vieira-R.N., Stephanie Jacques-President and Bill Malley-F.A.