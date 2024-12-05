PHILLIPS — A Winter Wonderland will transform downtown Phillips on Saturday, Dec. 14, offering an evening of holiday festivities from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at the Phillips Area Community Center [PACC], located at 21 Depot St.

This family-friendly event promises a magical evening with activities designed to delight children and adults alike. Sleigh rides through the lit-up streets will set the tone for a festive night. At the PACC, visitors can cozy up to enjoy a holiday movie at the Winter Wonderland Theater, create ornaments at Santa’s Workshop, or write letters to Santa and deliver them to his special mailbox.

Children can embark on a “Golden Ticket Punch Card Adventure,” collecting stamps from Santa’s elves at various stations throughout the event. Once completed, the ticket can be redeemed at “Candyland” for a holiday treat, but participants should keep an eye out for the Grinch, who may try to steal the holiday cheer.

Musical highlights include a trio of carolers performing from a balcony and festive tunes throughout the night. Hot cocoa and cookies will be served at the Local Bull’s “Reindeer Café,” and families are encouraged to snap photos to capture the holiday magic.

The festivities will culminate with a light parade and tree lighting ceremony at 7:15 p.m. on Main Street, where decorated floats will illuminate the town in a festive glow. Santa and Mrs. Claus will also make a special appearance inside a magical snow globe near Candyland, ready to greet children and hear their Christmas wishes.

For more information, contact Becky Phelps at 207-491-5431.

