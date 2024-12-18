WILTON — The Select Board voted Tuesday to allow Parks & Recreation Director Jordan Schanck to purchase a new ice skating rink for Kineowatha Park.

The rink is expected to be moved to one of the T-ball fields behind the Recreation Department office.

Schanck plans to purchase a 60-by-80-foot EZ Ice Pro Home Arena System rink for $7,165.50 with a one-year warranty. The new rink can be easily expanded, Schanck said. It will have rounded corners with bumpers.

Schanck said he looked at a variety of rinks, including a do-it-yourself rink, but it would be time-consuming and take a lot of manpower to set up. He wants to change the location of the rink because he has witnessed people slipping as they tried to go to the office. The size of last year’s rink was 80 by 80 feet.

The money will come from the Bjorn account. The late Judith Bjorn of Farmington donated $100,000 to the Wilton Parks & Recreation Department in December 2021 to use to continue the many recreational activities the department offers.

IN OTHER BUSINESS

The Select Board approved closing the Town Office Dec. 24-25. They also approved the office closing at 1 p.m. on Dec. 31 and being closed on Jan. 1, 2025.

The board held a public hearing on the proposed 2013 aerial quint fire truck annual lease/purchase payment of $54,441. The proposed payment will go before voters at a special town meeting Jan. 7 at 6 p.m. in the cafeteria at Academy Hill School. The fire truck combines the equipment capabilities of a ladder truck and the water-pumping ability of a fire engine.

The money would come from the Comfort Inn Omnibus Municipal Tax Increment Financing District, Town Manager Maria Greeley previously said, which has $239,810.89.

A clerical error in the 2023 annual Town Report indicated that it was the last payment on the truck. However, it was an 11-year financial agreement, which means that last payment was due in October 2024.

